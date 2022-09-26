Notorious goon arrested in Karnataka

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Notorious goon Rupesh alias Dong Shivram Chavan (35, Kokamthan, Kopargaon, District Ahmednagar) who was at large after robbing a family on a farm and murdering one family member, was arrested by the local crime branch of Aurangabad rural police at Kulbargi in Karnataka, said PI Rameshwar Renge.

Police said, Rupesh along with his accomplishes robbed a family at a farm at Khambala in Vaijapur tehsil on July 2, 2021, and murdered a man and a woman was severely injured in the attack.

The rural police had arrested two accused in this connection but the kingpin of the robbery Rupesh was at large since then.

SP Manish Kalwaniya to find him established a special team, which searched for him in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, and Jalgaon districts. However, all the time, he manages to escape. Later, LCB received the information that he is in Karnataka. The police team on Saturday arrested him from Kulbargi in Karnataka where he was working as a labour. He has been handed over to Vaijapur police for further investigation.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya and additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod by PI Renge, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Shrimant Bhalerao, Valmik Nikam, Mahesh Birute and Valmik Bange.