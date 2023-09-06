Notorious goon booked for defaming police on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The MIDC Waluj police have booked a notorious goon on the police record for defaming the police that they have desecrated a national hero and executed a lathi charge. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Nandu Sangale (30, Satala, Phulambri, presently living at Cidco Waluj Mahanagar).

Police said, the accused Yogesh Sangale , Sundar Patil and two unidentified persons erected a statue of a national hero in an open space at the old Bus Stand in Pandharpur on Tuesday without permission. On receiving the information, the Waluj MIDC police along with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officers visited the place and removed the statue. The accused Yogesh argued with the police over the issue. However, the police took the statue into custody and based on the complaint lodged by MSRTC assistant traffic superintendent Santosh Najan registered a case against Yogesh, Sundar Patil and two others.

Meanwhile, Yogesh to get sympathy from the people and to defame the police spread a video on social media stating that the police had desecrated the statue and also executed lathi charge. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Yogesh Shelke, a case has been registered against Yogesh Sangale.

Sangale is a hardcore criminal on police record and cases of murder, damage to the properties, fights, encroachments and others have been registered against him with Waluj MIDC and Phulambri police station. PSI Pundlik Dake is further investigating the case.