Notorious goon involved in thefts after coming from prison

Aurangabad, July 21:

A notorious goon after coming out of the Harsul prison on July 6 and started his criminal activities again. The Cidco police special squad during investigation of a house burglary and vehicle thefts identified him through the CCTV footages. The police arrested him from Bhokadan, informed PI Sambhaji Pawar. The arrested has been identified as Amol Narayan Danke (22, Misarwadi) and he is a listed criminal on police record.

Danke has been remanded in the police custody for one day again on Thursday after completing his two days custody. The police have seized three motorcycles and a mobile, all worth Rs 1 lakh.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Pawar by special squad PSI Ashok Avchar, Subhash Shewale, Pradeep Dandwate, Lalkhan Pathan, Vishal Sonawane and Kiran Kale.

Cidco MIDC police arrest motorcycle theft

Cidco MIDC police arrested one thief for stealing two motorcycles, informed PI Vitthal Pote.

Acting on the tip off, the police arrested Shivaji Bhikanrao Chavan (50, Himayatbaug). During interrogation, he confessed that he has stolen two motorcycles. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Pote by PSI Pratibha abuj, ASI Vilas Purnapatre, Pandit Chavan, Pawankumar Avchar, Suresh Wawhal, Prabhusingh Jagarwal and Rishikesh Sangle.