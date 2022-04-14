Notorius goon arrested for terrorising citizens through sharp-edged weapons

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 14:

Osmanpura police have arrested a history-sheeter for creating terror in the citizens by illegally possessing sharp-edged weapons, in the vicinity. The accused was in jail under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), and got released on bail, one months ago.

Police said, “ Shahrukh Shaikh Salauddin Shaikh (25, Osmanpura) after coming out of the jail on bail started to create terror in the Osmanpura locality. To maintain the law and order during the festivals period, the police while patrolling got a tip that Shahrukh is standing with sharp-edged weapons (knife and chopper) near Bhajiwali Bai statue. Under the guidance of the police inspector Geeta Bagwade, the assistant PI Rahul Suryatal and his team comprising Sandeep Dharme, Yogesh Gupta, Satish Jadhav and Parvez Pathan held him. During the search, the police recovered the weapons.

Bagwade confirmed that the accused have been booked for possessing sharp-edged weapons illegally. Further investigation is on by PSI Pravin Wagh.

16 cases against Shahrukh

Police said, “ The notorius goon Shahrukh is a member of Imran Mehendi gang and as many as 16 cases including MCOCA are registered against him at various police stations.He has been booked for harbouring weapons illegally.The accused may face action under MPDA or may get externed for his crime, it is hinted.