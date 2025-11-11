Now 130 Anganwadis to become ‘Smart’!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To strengthen education, nutrition, and overall development among children in Anganwadis, the Department of Women and Child Development has approved the ambitious ‘Smart Anganwadi Kit’ project. Under this initiative, 130 Anganwadi centres in the district will be modernized to make them more attractive, safe, and educationally enriched.

Through the Smart Anganwadi Kit, the centres will receive advanced equipment and materials necessary for education, health, nutrition, hygiene, and childcare. The project is expected to significantly boost the health, nutritional, and intellectual growth of children. Daily activities at these centres will now be conducted more effectively and digitally.

Once the smart kits are distributed, the ‘Model Anganwadi Project’ is expected to become fully operational in the coming months, according to official sources.

Key Highlights

1) 130 Anganwadis to receive ‘Smart Kits’

2) Transformation into Model Anganwadi Centres

3) Why was this decision taken?

Many traditional Anganwadis in the state lacked essential facilities, depriving children of enjoyable pre-primary education and proper nutrition. To bridge this gap, the government decided to upgrade Anganwadis digitally and physically. The initiative will also enable skill development programs for adolescent girls and women.

4) Cost of each smart kit

The cost of a single Smart Anganwadi Kit has been fixed at Rs 1,64,560.

5) What does the smart kit include?

Each kit will include a smart TV, educational toys, audio-visual learning tools for child development, weighing scales and measuring instruments, cleaning materials, and health check-up equipment, among others.

6) Number of Centers per Taluka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 1

Phulambri – 1

Sillod – 1

Soygaon – 3

Kannad – 12

Khuldabad – 21

Gangapur – 45

Vaijapur – 13

Paithan – 33