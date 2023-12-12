Now, Academic Audit of university depts to be done

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will carry out online academic and administrative audit of the departments.

Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole decided to conduct audit of postgraduate courses along with colleges. Bamu conducted academic audit of 394 colleges during the last four years.

VC Dr Yeole brought academic, economic and administrative discipline after taking the charge.

He made colleges to arrange skilled manpower and basic infrastructure through academic audit in the first phase. A total of 45 PG departments in main campus and 10 departments in sub-centre of Dharashiv will go for the audit.

Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell Dr Gulab Khedkar said that all 55 departments would have to send online information about students strength, teaching staff, research project, patents and placements by December 31.

A software was developed for the information collection.

Dr Gulab Khedkar said that experts would conduct an analysis of data sent by the departments.

“The Departments will be accorded any of the four grades on the basis of their performance. The grades are ‘A, B, C and No-grade,’ he said.

Box

Appointment of coordinator

The administration appointed four coordinators for the academic audit.

The names of coordinator are as follows; Dr Suresh Gaikwad (Science and Technology), Dr Syed Azahruddin (Commerce and Management), Dr Mustajeeb Khan (Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies) and Dr Prashant Dixit (Sub-Campus, Dharashiv).

Box

The objective of this audit is to comprehensively evaluate the academic and administrative aspects of each department. By conducting this audit, the university aims to ensure that our institution continues to uphold its commitment to providing exceptional education and administrative services to our students, faculty, and staff.

Box

Coninous audit is needed: VC Dr Yeole

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that there are big challenges before the university because of globalisation and National Education Policy (NEP), so, the academic audit of the PG Departments would be conducted. “The audit is necessary to enhance the capacity and remove shortcomings in the departments. The audit of administrative department will also be done soon,” he added.