Now, CSMC makes trade license mandatory in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major administrative decision, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today has passed a resolution making it mandatory for businesses, big or small, to obtain trade licenses issued by the office, hereafter. The CSMC through a survey has identified 151 different types of trades/businesses/services in the city. Depending upon the type of business/service, the new registration fee varies from Rs 100 to Rs 30,000.

Meanwhile, the proposal has made it clear that the traders/shopkeepers will have to renew their licenses every three years on payment of prescribed fees which will be increasing by 10 per cent every three years.

It may be noted that the issue of introducing license fees has been pending in the city for the past many years. There was strong opposition from the business fraternity to its implementation. Many a time the issue was set aside due to political intervention.

The administrator G Sreekanth has initiated making the municipal corporation ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant financially). The civic administration tabled the proposal on March 13 and the administrator approved it in a one-go.

The details of registration charges (for different trades/businesses) to obtain license are mentioned below.

Tradewise Fees

Rs 3,000 - Hotel/Sweet Shop/Bakery/ Factory/Hospitals (with bed).

Rs 7,000 - Establishments having more than 2,000 square feet of area.

Rs 15,000 - Bars and Restaurants.

Rs 25,000 - Bars and Restaurants with more than 2,000 square feet area.

Rs 30,000 - Lodging and Boarding.

Rs 10,000 - Electronics Gadgets Showroom/ Vehicles Showroom/ Jewellery Showroom/ Property Developer/New Tyre Selling Business.

Rs 20,000 - Club House/ Petrol Pump/Multiplex.

Rs 5,000 - Function Hall/Lawn.

Rs 10,000 - Two-star Hotel

Rs 15,000 - Three-star Hotel

Rs 20,000 - Four-star Hotel

Rs 25,000 - Five-star Hotel

Rs 3,000 - Hotel with Lodging-Boarding.

Rs 5,000 - Private Hospital/Nursing Home (10 cots).

Rs 2,000 - Private Hospital/ Birthday Hall.

Rs 4,000 - Medical Store.