Now, fly to Delhi in morning hours

Aurangabad, June 30:

Here is good news for air passengers as a flight to Delhi is being started from Chikalthana Airport during the morning hours from July 2.

The private air-operator IndiGo will operate the Delhi-Aurangabad-Delhi flight on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (three days a week). The flight will take off from Delhi at 7.40 am and arrive in Aurangabad at 9.30 am. After a brief halt, it will start the return journey at 10 am and reach Delhi airport at 11.50 am.

Presently FlyBig, IndiGo and Air India are operating flights to Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai destinations, respectively. Presently, the IndiGo and Air India operate flights to Delhi in the evening hours. IndiGo has now extended the service to the morning hours. Hence the citizens could now reach and return from Delhi after completing the works on the same day.