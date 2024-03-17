Now, GMCH to have ‘pain clinic’ facility

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Be it chronic knee pain, waist pain or stomach pain, the pains do not go away even after many treatments. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said that a pain clinic is being launched in GMCH such chronic pains.

Pain has bad effects on various organs of the body and it endangers the physical and mental health of a person. The definition of pain has changed with the development of the medical field. Pain is defined as an independent disease and not a symptom of disease.

With the idea of GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, a pain-management outpatient department (pain clinic) is being started in GMCH to treat pain in a scientific manner. Dr Sukre will inaugurate the pain clinic on March 19.

Head of Anaesthesiology Dr Gayatri Tadwalkar said that the Associate Professor of the Department and trained in pain management Dr Arvind Rajgure would provide the patient services related to pain management. This service will be available every Monday and Thursday from 3 pm to 5 pm at OPD (no 143, Ground Floor).

Facility of Sonography, Nerve Stimulator

In the OPD, the diagnosis of patients' pain, treatment and counselling will be done. After diagnosis, patients will be treated at the pain clinic of the Department of Anaesthesiology. This clinic will have with modern equipment like ultrasonography, C-Arm, Nerve Stimulator and all necessary medicines.