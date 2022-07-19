Now Google renames Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar

Name appears on Google Maps and search engine

Some companies have also changed the name on their website

Aurangabad, July 19:

The citizens were in for a surprise after the city’s name was changed to Sambhajinagar from Aurangabad by Google on Tuesday. Therefore, there is a possibility of a new controversy. Although the Central government has not approved the State government's proposal to rename the city as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar', the name Sambhajinagar appeared on the Google Maps and search engine.

The State government approved the proposal to rename the city twice in the last 25 days in the cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rejected the first proposal of the then CM Uddhav Thackeray to rename the city as Sambhajinagar and approved the second proposal.

Taking cognizance of the government's decision, the company Croma has moved its location to Sambhajinagar. An online food delivery company in the city has also started writing as Sambhajinagar. City's name has been changed on Google Maps amid the renaming controversy. After typing Aurangabad in the search engine, the web page is displaying Sambhajinagar.

The Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government in its last meeting decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. After the Shinde government came to power, the decision to change the name was revoked. CM Shinde then named the city as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' in a cabinet meeting.

With the name announced by the MVA appearing on Google Maps, there are signs of a new political controversy. Aurangabad name appears as Sambhajinagar not only on the map but also on all searches on Google. Also, after going to the portal of the Chroma browser and entering the pin code 431001, the browser shows Sambhajinagar.

Jaleel's tweets to Google

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel has complained to the Google management about the incident. In a tweet, Jaleel has asked the question on what basis has the name been changed to Sambhajinagar by Google.