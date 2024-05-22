Now, installation of green nets mandatory at construction sites

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has recently declared that the air in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is the cleanest in India and the state. To maintain clean air in the future as well, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration initiated a few concrete steps. Eyeing the creation of dust due to construction activities and the increase in pollution due to it, the CSMC has made it mandatory to install green nets at every construction site. The intention is to prevent pollution. The CSMC has formed squads to take punitive action if the property-holders fail to install green nets at the site.

Every year, 1200 to 1500 applications seeking building permissions are received by the Town Planning section, while the remaining ones are unauthorised constructions and they are in large numbers. The municipal corporation loses a significant amount of revenue every year as they sans permission. The civic body only imposes a double amount of fine upon each unauthorised construction in the name of action.

It is predicted that the construction activities in the city will gain momentum after the availability of an adequate quantity of water under the new water supply scheme. Even during the summer, small and large construction projects are underway. The large projects obtain permissions, but the majority of the ones don't take permissions. Besides, many citizens do not use green nets at construction sites. As a result, dust particles spread in the air and lead to an increase in pollution. Accordingly, the citizens are forced to face various ailments caused by dust.

Two days ago, the city ranked second in the state under the NCAP after Thane city. Hence the deputy commissioner (Solid Waste), Ravindra Jogdand directed the civic administration to constitute one squad in each zone. The squad will inspect every construction site in their jurisdiction. If green nets are not installed, notices will be issued. Even then, if the nets are not installed, punitive action will be taken against property-holders. The ‘Nagari Mitra Pathak’ includes ex-servicemen, sanitation inspectors, and jawans.

55,000 rupees collected as a fine

Once again, the CSMC through the above pathak has launched a drive against single-use plastic in the city. On Wednesday, inspections were carried out at 132 locations, out of which, single-use plastic was found at 39 locations. The squads collected a fine of Rs 55,000 from the concerned establishment-owners. The action has also been taken against those using or stocking the plastic having thickness below 50 microns.