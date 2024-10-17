NSS volunteers conduct tree plantations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The NSS unit of Maulana Azad College, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the Forest Department jointly organised the Tree Plantation programme on the bank of Kham River near Ovhar and Jatwada under the conservation of river programme ‘Let us know Our River’ recently. More than 200 trees were planted and 50 Kg of plastic wrappers, and bottles were collected under the guidance of Principal Dr Mazhar Ahmed Farooqui. Range Forest Officer Shivaji Chavan, Sarpanch Vaishnav, Dr J D Shaikh, 15 volunteers and villagers were also present.