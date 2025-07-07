NSS volunteers undertake cleanliness drive on Ashadhi Ekadashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar:

The volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of MGM University conducted a cleanliness drive at the famous Chhota Pandharpur near Waluj on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Like every year, this year too, more than 100 volunteers took a pledge of cleanliness on behalf of the university and spontaneously participated in it.

Thousands of devotees visit Chhota Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year. Against this backdrop, NSS volunteers of MGM took the initiative to maintain cleanliness in the area.

Volunteers cleaned the Vitthal-Rukmini temple area and yatra route. They collected wet and dry waste separately. In this initiative, students also gave awareness messages to the devotees about the importance of cleanliness. Along with this, 500 masks were distributed and snacks were also distributed to the devotees.

University's NSS coordinator Dr R R Deshmukh, Danish Ali, Sudhir Yadav, Laxmikant Kokate and others worked for the success of the drive.