NUHM doctor dismissed from service

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has dismissed the service of a contractual doctor, Dr Kuldeep Gutte after his female employees and doctors submitted written complaints about his indecent behaviour with them. Taking serious cognizance of the complaint, the administration dismissed him on Friday. The CSMC administrator has issued the relieving order.

Dr Gutte was attached to the Department of Health’s National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The office of the section is located on the campus of the municipal corporation headquarters. The complainants mentioned his inappropriate behaviour with them and the usage of abusive language towards female doctors and staff in the department. Following complaints, the administration took serious note and held a hearing at the Smart City office. Dr Gutte was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation. Instead, it was found that Dr Gutte's conduct violated office discipline, and the language used towards colleagues was deemed inappropriate. Besides, he breached the terms and conditions outlined in his appointment order.

Consequently, the administrator issued an order stating that Dr Gutte would be relieved from municipal service on October 24 afternoon.