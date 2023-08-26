NVS excels in Young Entrepreneur of the Year Challenge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nath Valley School students excelled in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Challenge 2023 organized by the Vijaybhoomi University and Invictus School Amritsar recently.

The students had to propose business ideas with solutions to the existing problems or innovate on ideas that are crucial for sustenance. Among over 700 entries, three teams of NVS were shortlisted for the final round held in Amritsar. The preliminary rounds included a power point presentation of their business proposal. Three online workshops were conducted by top entrepreneurs and experts Manoj Kutty, Ayush Agarwal, Ashutosh Pathak to empower participants on various topics related to innovation, ideation and entrepreneurship.

The finalists were guided by Nilesh Thomas, Samarjeet Das and others. Of the 50 teams shortlisted for the final round, all three teams of the NVS emerged as Silver Medalists. The efforts of Shaila Shelar and all winners were applauded by the school and parents.

The visionary who founded India's first billion-dollar unicorn company, Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover, was the chief guest at the concluding event.

The winning NVS teams and their members were as follows: Bookflix - Nishchay Tayal, Ishaan Machhar, Anvi Beelwan and Mihika Gopanpallikar.

Litwit - Shreya Ladda, Rhishik Chattopadhyay, Rudrani Sharma and Meit Patil; Hydroplantae - Aryan Dave, Tanmay Agnihotri, Naman Kumpawat and Gayatri Kadavkar.