‘Nylon Manja leads to immediate arrest, warns CP’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CP Pawar has warned kite sellers in the city that anyone caught selling nylon (Chinese) manja, which is dangerous for both humans and birds, will be arrested and charged under serious criminal laws.

The growing problem of hazardous Manja

With Makar Sankranti approaching, many kite enthusiasts use nylon manja is coated with sharp glass, to cut others' kites. However, this dangerous manja has caused severe injuries to people. In the last two months, six people in the city were injured, and last year, several birds were killed due to the use of this hazardous material. The High Court has also criticized the police and the municipal corporation for not taking enough action.

Strict checks and raids on kite sellers

In response, CP Pawar held a meeting with kite sellers and warned them that regular checks would be conducted at their shops and warehouses. Surprise raids will also be carried out. If nylon manja is found, police will investigate all sellers in the area, and serious charges will be pressed.

Mandatory posters in every shop

To raise awareness, the police have prepared posters against the sale and use of dangerous manja. All kite sellers must display these posters in their shops by 12 pm on Saturday. The public is also encouraged to report any sales or use of hazardous manja to the Crime Branch at 9226514014. The identity of informers will be kept confidential.

Key officials present

The meeting was attended by DCP Prashant Swami, Crime Branch PI Sandeep Gurme and Special Branch Inspector Avinash Aghav.