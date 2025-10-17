October heat: Temperature rises to 33°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city and its surrounding areas are experiencing the effects of October heat. On October 13, the maximum temperature reached 33.5°C the highest recorded since the end of the monsoon. On October 17, the maximum temperature was noted at 33.4°C, while the minimum was 21°C.

Since October 1, temperatures have been gradually rising. By October 7, the maximum temperature had reached 32°C, and it has continued to increase by about one degree each day since then. With scorching heat during the day and coolness at night, the changing weather is making people prone to illnesses.