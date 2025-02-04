Officers too aspire for Ph D admission in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Top officers of some Government Departments in the city are eager to take admissions to Ph.D. D. The officers have also qualified Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-5 which is mandatory for the Ph D admissions.

It may be noted that the university conducted PET on October 3, 2024, in the first phase. A total of 9,166 students took the test. The PET result was declared on October 15, 2024.

In the second phase of the admission process, the aspirants will have to give a presentation before the Research Recognition Committee (RRC) of the respective subject. The presentation before the RRC began on Tuesday subject-wise.

On the first day, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, Deputy Commissioner of Smart City Ravindra Jogdand and Administrative Officer of the Divisional Office of Higher Education Sanjay Jagtap gave a presentation on the respective subject.

Sunil Lanjewar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, passed the PET exam in History. He will soon have a presentation and interview on his research topic.

A total of 30 marks will be given for the interview along with the presentation of the research topic before the RRC committee while 70 per cent of the total marks in the PET-5 examination will be considered for the final merit list.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that a total of 3825 students would give presentations on the entire subject. “Out of them, 2001 students have appeared in PET and the number of students who have been exempted from PET is 1824,” he added.