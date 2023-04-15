Offline centre of ‘PW Vidyapeeth’ inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Today a new class ‘Physics Walla Vidyapeeth’ was inaugurated at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This is going to be a great opportunity for students pursuing engineering and medical education in the city. The class should also start a competitive examination guidance centre for the students appearing for the competitive examination, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the offline centre ‘Vidyapeeth’ of the Physics Wallah at the Times Square Building, E - 36/2 Chikalthana in the city. Physics Wallah works to promote high-quality learning for all the students in Marathwada region. The center will assist engineering and medical aspirants, providing them with competitive as well as friendly learning environment with a 24X7 doubt clearing facility. Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO and other officials were present.