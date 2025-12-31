Old friend, her sister, and sister’s boyfriend also held responsible for teen’s suicide

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shrikant alias Shakti Gorakh Shinde (22), who used to attend cyber crime classes, committed suicide by hanging himself 20 days ago. On Tuesday, the Harsul police registered a case against his ex-girlfriend, her sister, her sister’s boyfriend, and the local classes operator, charging them with abetting the suicide.

Shrikant, a resident of Pishor in Kannad, had been attending cyber classes in the city for several months. On 10 December, he hanged himself in a room at Jadhavwadi. The police recovered a suicide note from his room, in which he mentioned that he was taking his life due to harassment by his ex girlfriend, her sister, her sister’s boyfriend Kuldeep alias Tejas Baliram Nikam (29), the Perfect Class operator Sumir Kundalik Padghan, and his neighbour Gurudutt Rasane. The police seized the note and informed his family.

After recovering from their initial grief, Shrikant’s parents filed a complaint with Harsul police. The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector Sachin Pagote.

Harassment by multiple people

According to police sources, Shrikant had been friends with a girl from his village. After a disagreement, the girl reduced contact with him and became friends with another young man. However, the girl, her sister, her sister’s boyfriend, and class operator Sumit allegedly continued to harass Shrikant. Under this stress, it is believed that he took his own life.

“Do not arrest her”

In his suicide note, while holding his ex-girlfriend partly responsible for his death, Shrikant requested that she not be arrested or brought to court.