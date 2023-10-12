Old man commits suicide due to unbearable pain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 72-year-old man suffering from unbearable pain due to age-old disease committed suicide by hanging himself at Sundarwadi. The incident came to the fore on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Murlidhar Kashinath Mitkari.

Mitkari is a native of Majalgaon and was staying at his daughter’s house at Sundarwadi. He had a kidney stone disease for the past many days and had a severe pain. On Thursday morning, he hanged himself in the house. He is survived by his wife son, daughter and grandchildren. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station while ASI Vishnu Munde is further investigating the case.