Old man’s murder mystery in Lohgaon remain unsolved

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

An old farmer from Lohgaon, Jagannath Saluba Mangate (60) was murdered ten days back. However, the police have not found any clue of the murder motive and the murders yet. Unidentified murderers brutally murdered Mangate on December 28 with sickle and smashing with stones when he was returning home from a marriage ceremony.

Pishor police station API Komal Shinde and others are investigating the case in the Lohgaon village for the past 10 days. Similarly, the local crime branch is also investigating the case. However, the police have not succeeded in finding any clue, the sources said.

Meanwhile, SP Nimit Goyal and other senior police officers visited the village on Friday and met the villagers and relatives of the deceased. API Shinde, head constable Sopan Dakle, Sanjay Lagad, Lalchand Naglot, Sarpanch Gajanan Gawali, police Patil Bhagyashree Shinde and others were present.