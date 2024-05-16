Old pattern to be implemented for RTE seat admissions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The old pattern of admissions will be implemented on the seats reserved under the Right to Education Act (RTE) in the State. The admission process which was halted due to court orders will resume on May 17.

It may be noted that earlier 25 per cent of seats were reserved in self-financed English schools of the State. The Government pays the fees of the admitted students. The admissions were given to the students to seats of 573 schools in the district last year.

The State Government amended the RTE act this year and allowed admissions in local self-governing bodies, and private fully and partially aided schools also. So, 2,836 schools from the district registered for the admissions. There were 36,143 seats in the schools.

The decision of the Government was challenged in Bombay High Court which granted a stay on it. Following the court directives, the old pattern of admissions will be implemented again. Therefore, admissions will be given to 4,441 seats of 573 schools in the district. The previous registration may be cancelled and parents will have to register afresh by paying fees.

The self-financed schools' trustees opposed RTE admissions as their fees were not disbursed.

Around Rs 2,400 crore fees are outstanding with the Government. Because of this, the Government amended the RTE norms and decided to give preferences to government, aided and local self-government schools in the admission process.

The aspirants were allowed to register from April 15 and May 10. The Education Department will have to implement the old admission process due to court orders. RTE Parents Association president Prashant Sathe said that parents who are mostly from financially weak backgrounds would have to bear the expenses of re-registration again.