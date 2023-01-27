Oldage farmer relieved of Rs 42K in auto

Aurangabad: The crime branch squad has arrested two people on charge of stealing Rs 42,000 cash from the pocket of an old farmer recently. The police arrested Abdul Iqbal Abdul Samad (Abrar Colony, Railway Station area) and an auto-rickshaw driver Khaled Bin Ali Chaus (Baijipura), said the police inspector (crime branch) Avinash Aghav.

The victim Laxman Maroti Chaure (74, Jivachiwadi in Beed district) boarded an auto rickshaw from Baba Petrol Pump Chowk to reach Bembde Hospital (Beed Bypass). His three co-passengers in the auto stole the cash from his pocket during the stint journey.

Under the guidance of Aghav, PSI Ajit Dagadkhair and his team surveyed the CCTV cameras and on the basis of evidence, detained the auto driver and one another for investigation. The duo confessed to committing the crime. Meanwhile, the police have confiscated Rs 7,500 from their possession. The two accused, however, mentioned that the remaining amount has been taken by Shaikh Rafiq Shaikh Ahmed (Kachiwada) and Shaikh Sultan (Baijipura).

The detained accused including the auto driver was later on handed over to the Vedantnagar police station. The case has been registered and further investigation is on.