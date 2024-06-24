Olympic Day celebrated at MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “Sports is a part of our life. Through sports, our overall development takes place. All students need to participate in some kind of sport and cultivate sportsmanship to succeed in life,” said Dr Vilas Sapkal, vice chancellor of MGM University.

The Sports Department of the university organised a special programme at Chintangah today to celebrate Olympic Day.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal interacted with the audience. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, deanDr John Chelladurai, Dr Nitin Ghorpade, Dr Raneet Kishor, Kapilesh Mangal, Head of Department Dr Dinesh Vanjare, Dr Shashikant Singh and others were present.

He said that sports were given special importance in the National Education Policy and now players after playing their favourite sports get credits.Dr Ashish Gadekar also spoke. Dr Shrinivas Motiyele conducted the proceedings of the programme.