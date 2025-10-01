One arrested, two at large after brutal attack on manager in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A manager and an employee were brutally attacked with a knife and cutter outside a company in the railway station Industrial Estate.

Acting on the tip-off provided by the company’s security guard, Suresh Tak (32, Osmanpura) was arrested by Vedantnagar police early Wednesday morning. His accomplices, Karan Tak and Anshu Tak, remain absconding. All three have been booked for attempted murder. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Elite Electricals and Refrigeration. Manager Gaurav Raut (38) was intercepted on the road outside the company. The attackers suddenly struck him with a cutter and knife. Seeing this, his colleagues Ketan Sathe and Mohammed Rauf rushed to help. During the scuffle, Tak stabbed Rauf in the stomach, leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood. Despite this, the attackers continued assaulting Raut, with Anshu striking Rauf on the head using a beer bottle.

Security guard’s role in the crime

The company’s security guard, Pushpak Kunwar, had a room provided to stay on-site. He was reportedly drinking regularly and assaulting his wife. Manager Raut had received a complaint from Kunwar’s wife regarding the matter. In retaliation, Kunwar informed his friend Tak, who, along with Karan and Anshu, planned and executed the attack on Raut. Vedantnagar police, led by police inspector Praveena Yadav and police sub-inspector Vaibhav More, rushed to the scene upon receiving information. Based on Raut’s statement, a case of attempted murder was registered. Early Wednesday, arrested Suresh Tak, while Karan and Anshu remain at large.

Photo of Arrested Accused: