One corona death on Sunday after 117 days

Aurangabad, June 26:

After the termination of the third Corona wave, no death of corona patient was reported for the past 117 days. However, after a long gap a death of a corona patient was reported on Sunday. aturday. A 58 years old corona patient was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to Corona and he died on Sunday at around 10.30 am. The patient had comorbidity. Presently, nine corona patients are being treated in GMCH, of which the conditions of five patients are serious. The last corona death was reported in the district on March 1 but after that there was not death for four months.

16 corona patients found on Sunday

As many as 16 new corona patients were reported on Sunday, including 09 in the city and 07 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 16 (City: 09, Rural: 07)

Total Patients: 1,69,990

Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,66,143

Total Deaths: 3733 (01 dies on Sunday)

Active Patients: 114

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,02,346

First Dose: 30,06,349

Second Dose: 23,06,612

Precaution Dose: 89,385