One corona patient found on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 11, 2022 11:15 PM2022-04-11T23:15:01+5:302022-04-11T23:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, April 11:
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below. One patient was reported in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,771
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,031
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 08
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 51,42,621
First Dose: 29,42,908
Second Dose: 21,51,141
Precaution Dose: 48,572