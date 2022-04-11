One corona patient found on Monday

Aurangabad, April 11:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below. One patient was reported in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,771

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,031

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 08

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 51,42,621

First Dose: 29,42,908

Second Dose: 21,51,141

Precaution Dose: 48,572