One corona patient found on Saturday

Aurangabad, May 21:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

One patients was found in the city and none in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,790

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,66,052

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Satday)

Active Patients: 06

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,11,042

First Dose: 29,89,422

Second Dose: 22,55,937

Precaution Dose: 65,683