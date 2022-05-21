One corona patient found on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 21, 2022 10:40 PM2022-05-21T22:40:02+5:302022-05-21T22:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 21:
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
One patients was found in the city and none in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,790
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,66,052
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Satday)
Active Patients: 06
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,11,042
First Dose: 29,89,422
Second Dose: 22,55,937
Precaution Dose: 65,683