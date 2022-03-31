One corona patient reported in district on Thursday

Aurangabad, March 31:

Only one corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was reported in the city while one patient was reported in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 01

Total Patients: 1,69,762

Patients discharged: 00

Total discharged: 1,66,013

Active Patient: 17

Total deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)

Vaccination situation in District

Total Vaccination: 50,64,599

First Dose: 29,20,344

Second Dose: 20,98,878

Precaution Dose: 45,377