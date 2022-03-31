One corona patient reported in district on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 31, 2022 10:55 PM2022-03-31T22:55:11+5:302022-03-31T22:55:11+5:30
Aurangabad, March 31: Only one corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to ...
Aurangabad, March 31:
Only one corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was reported in the city while one patient was reported in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 01
Total Patients: 1,69,762
Patients discharged: 00
Total discharged: 1,66,013
Active Patient: 17
Total deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)
Vaccination situation in District
Total Vaccination: 50,64,599
First Dose: 29,20,344
Second Dose: 20,98,878
Precaution Dose: 45,377Open in app