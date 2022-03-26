One corona patient reported on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 26, 2022 11:05 PM2022-03-26T23:05:02+5:302022-03-26T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 26:
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Not a single patients was found in the city today. It is the second occasion that no patient was found in the city while one patient was reported in Gangapur in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Saturday
Positive Patients: 01 (City 00 rural 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,753
Patients discharged: 00 (City 00 rural 00)
Total discharged: 1,66,000
Active patients: 21
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 50,00,048
First Dose: 28,99,046
Second Dose: 20,57,080
Precaution Dose: 43,922Open in app