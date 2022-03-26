One corona patient reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, March 26:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Not a single patients was found in the city today. It is the second occasion that no patient was found in the city while one patient was reported in Gangapur in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Saturday

Positive Patients: 01 (City 00 rural 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,753

Patients discharged: 00 (City 00 rural 00)

Total discharged: 1,66,000

Active patients: 21

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 50,00,048

First Dose: 28,99,046

Second Dose: 20,57,080

Precaution Dose: 43,922