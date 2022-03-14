One covid patient found in district on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 14, 2022 09:50 PM2022-03-14T21:50:01+5:302022-03-14T21:50:01+5:30
Aurangabad, March 14:
Only one corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patient found in the city is from Ghati area while no patient was reported in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Monday
Positive Patients: 01 (City 01 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,712
Patients discharged: 04 (City 02 rural 02)
Total discharged: 1,65,947
Active patients: 33
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Monday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 48,57,522
First Dose: 28,65,596
Second Dose: 19,50,774
Precaution Dose: 41,152