One covid patient found in district on Monday

Aurangabad, March 14:

Only one corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patient found in the city is from Ghati area while no patient was reported in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Monday

Positive Patients: 01 (City 01 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,712

Patients discharged: 04 (City 02 rural 02)

Total discharged: 1,65,947

Active patients: 33

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Monday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 48,57,522

First Dose: 28,65,596

Second Dose: 19,50,774

Precaution Dose: 41,152