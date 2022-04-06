One crore Mahamantra jap by 54 families

Aurangabad, April 6:

The Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Samiti has launched the ‘Navkar Connecting People’ initiative. Under this initiative, the Sakal Jain community of Aurangabad will hold Mahamantra Jap till April 10. More than 54 families recited the Mahamantra for one crore times, informed Ravi Mugdiya.

Mugdiya said the initiative is being held to bring the community members together. The families will establish 54 kalash and recite the mahamantra 5000 times. The Jap continues for five to six hours. In all, 9 crore recitations will be done till April 10. Ravi Mugdiya, Sanjay Sancheti, Anil Sancheti, Ajit Jain and other members are taking efforts.