One-day seminar on critical corporate governance issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Practicing Company Secretaries (PCS) Committee of the Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (WIRC-ICSI) and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter organised a one-day seminar at the Chapter premises, recently.

Local chapter chairman CS Vipul Sharma delivered the welcome speech. CS Ranganayaki Rangachari threw light on two crucial topics. The first was ‘Key Aspects of Financial Statements and Annual Filings: Recent Adjudication Cases.’ Rangachari provided a comprehensive overview of the critical elements of financial statements and annual filings, shedding light on recent adjudication cases.

The other topic was ‘Company Secretaries as Independent Directors: Due Diligence and Financial Oversight.’

Rangachari explored the necessary due diligence processes before joining a board and emphasized the importance of directors' understanding of financial statements for effective oversight.

CS Amrita Nautiyal, chairperson WIRC, and CS Sagar Kulkarni, Regional Council member WIRC were present. The managing committee of the city Chapter, including company secretaries Komal Mutha, Gaurav Verma, Somesh Kale, and Rashmi Gangwal were present. CS Saishwar Vyas was the master of ceremony.