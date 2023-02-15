One dies after being hit by unknown vehicle

Aurangabad: A person died on the spot and another was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway near Belgaon Shivar on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Rambhau Paikrao (40,Khadakwadi, Ghanasawangi, Jalna).

According to police, Sunil and Dashrath Raju Gaikwad were heading towards Jalna on their motorcycle (MH-04-JJ-6329) when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Belgaon Shivar on Mumbai-Nagpur highway. Sunil died on the spot while Dashrath was seriously injured in the accident. The nearby residents admitted both of them to a sub-district hospital where doctors declared Sunil dead on arrival while Dashrath is undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Vaijapur police station. PSI Vijay Narwade is further investigating the case.