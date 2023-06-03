One dies after consuming poison

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2023 07:00 PM2023-06-03T19:00:02+5:302023-06-03T19:00:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 35-year-old person who had consumed poison on June 2 in Shivpuri colony, Padegaon area died while ...

One dies after consuming poison | One dies after consuming poison

One dies after consuming poison

Google NewsNext

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 35-year-old person who had consumed poison on June 2 in Shivpuri colony, Padegaon area died while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Tukaram Magar.

According to police, Ishwar had a habit of consuming alcohol. He was drinking alcohol continuously for three days before the incident. On June 2, he consumed poison. His relatives admitted him in the GMCH, where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. The reason of his suicide is unknown. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Chawani police station.

Open in app
Tags :Government medical college and hospitalGovernment medical college and hospitalIndira gandhi government medical college and hospitalNeonatal Department of Government Medical College and HospitalPaediatrics Department of Government Medical College and HospitalMedicine Department of Government Medical College and HospitalDepartment of Medicine of Government Medical College and HospitalGovernment medical college and hospital nagpurHead of Psychiatry Department of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and HospitalPsychiatry department of indira gandhi government medical college and hospitalDepartment of Medicine at Government Medical College and Hospital