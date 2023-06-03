One dies after consuming poison

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 35-year-old person who had consumed poison on June 2 in Shivpuri colony, Padegaon area died while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Tukaram Magar.

According to police, Ishwar had a habit of consuming alcohol. He was drinking alcohol continuously for three days before the incident. On June 2, he consumed poison. His relatives admitted him in the GMCH, where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. The reason of his suicide is unknown. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Chawani police station.