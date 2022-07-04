One dies, another injured in container-motorcycles dash

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 4: A motorcyclist died on the spot and a rider of another motorcycle sustained grave injuries after the vehicles on which they were riding were hit by a speeding container truck, running in the opposite direction, near Adgaon Jawale village, on Aurangabad - Solapur National Highway, on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Neminath Panditrao Hande (35, Antarwali Khandi).

Pachod police said, “Neminath was working as a manager of petrol-pump at Pandhari Pimpalgaon Shivar. Hence, after finishing his work, he was returning home on his motorcycle late in the evening on Sunday. Coincidentally, his friend Akash Bhawan Ghule (from the same village) was also riding along with him on another motorcycle. While the duo were proceeding, the container crushed these two motorcycles. The impact of the accident was so severe that Neminath died on the spot as the container’s one wheel run over him, while Akash sustained grave injuries.

The news spread like wildfire. The villagers from Adgaon Jawale and Dabhrul reached the spot. The Pachod police station team comprising assistant police inspector Ganesh Survase, PSI Suresh Mali, head constable Ravi Ambekar, Santosh Chavan and Vilas Kakade with the help of villagers shifted the injured victim and the body to the rural hospital at Pachod. The Pachod police station registered the accident case. Meanwhile, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vishal Nehul also inspected the spot and instructed the team.

Lost brother and sister in accidents

Neminath’s brother had died in a road accident four years ago and his sister had also lost her life in a mishap two years ago. A pall of gloom descended on the village and the Hande family got grief-stricken over the sudden demise of Neminath. He is survived by his parents, wife, one son and one daughter.