One held in 36 lakh jewellery theft case

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

The Chikalthana police arrested one member of the gang which stole jewellery amounting Rs 36.50 lakh from Akola. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Vinod Bhanuliya (20, Jatkhedi, Pachor, Rajgadh, Madhya Pradesh). He has been remanded in the police custody till January 7 by judicial magistrate (first class) R V Sapate on Sunday.

On December 6, 2021, complainant Sunil Radhesham Jaiswal’s (63, Choti Dharampeth, Nagpur) son Nimesh’s marriage was held with Sanjay Hiralal Jaiswal’s daughter from the city at a Mangal Karyalaya on Beed By-pass road. From the marriage ceremony, a bag containing jewellery amounting Rs 36.5 lakh was stolen. In the CCTV camera, a boy was seen taking the bag outside the Mangalkaryalaya and then left in a car with other accomplices. A case was registered in Chikalthana police station.

Meanwhile, the Akola police arrested Abhishek in a theft case. He confessed that he had conducted thefts in Akola, Vardha and Aurangabad district. The Chikalthana police on receiving the information brought him to Aurangabad. He has been remanded in the police custody till January 7.