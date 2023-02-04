One killed in a collision with unknown vehicle

Aurangabad: A person was killed on the spot after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Adgaon Jawle Shivar on the Aurangabad-Solapur highway on Friday night.

According to police, Suresh Punjaram Kalunke (35, Rohilagad, Ambad) was working in a pharmaceutical company in Aurangabad. On Friday, he visited Pachod and Vivahmandwa for some work. After completing his work he was returning to his village. Meanwhile an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle near Adgaon Jawle Shivar. Kalunke was also seriously injured in the accident. Getting information, the Pachod police and IRB toll employees rushed to the spot. Kalunke was admitted to the Pachod rural hospital for treatment. Medical officer Dr Babasaheb Ghuge declared Kalunke dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Pachod police station.