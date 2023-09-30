One more case of embezzlement against Mankape

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

One more case of misappropriation of Rs 3 crore has been unveiled against the kingpin of the Rs 202 crore Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha Ambadas Mankape. A case has been registered against him of Rs 2.88 crore misappropriation in District Krushi Adyogik Bahudeshiya Sahakari Sanstha against him. This is the second case registered against him in the past two days, the earlier being the embezzlement of Rs 35 crore in Jai Kisan Ginning and Pressing Mill.

The Krishi Audyogik Sanstha purchased the gunny bags of Sugras Animal Food from Baramati Agro worth Rs 25.53 lakh and kept them in Adarsh Dudh Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha Babhulgaon. Similarly, she showed the wrong stock of chemical fertilizer in the audit. He also transferred huge funds to the Adarsh Builders Pvt Ltd Company. A case has been registered with Cidco police station while PSI Ashok Avchar is further investigating the case.