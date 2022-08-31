One more Damini squad for security of women, girls

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

One more ‘Damini Squad’ has been established in the jurisdiction of police commissionerate for the safety of the women and girl students from eve-teasing, domestic violence, chain snatching and other tortures. CP Dr Nikhil Gupta considering the increasing crime incidents in the city has taken the decision to establish another squad. Now, both the zones will have an independent Damini squad, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

There are 134 critical places in the city where there is possibility of crime against women and girl students. These places included schools, colleges, girls’ hostels, reading rooms, coaching classes, old age homes, orphanages. Damini squad patrol at the crowded places. Similarly, the squad attends the calls coming in control room and senior citizen grievances cell and provide assistance to the needy. Apart, it also creates awareness about the crime against women by giving lectures in schools, colleges and through social media. Considering the increased number of population and increase in crime, a demand was raised for a long time to establish one more Damini Squad.

Taking cognizance, CP Dr Gupta established another Damini Squad on August 24. The squad has one vehicle, two women head constables and one male constable. The works of both the squads have been divided. On squad will work in Zone 1 and another in Zone 2. Both the squads will be headed by API Sushma Pawar.

PI Aghav appealed the woman and girls to contact on 112 or control room, or Police’s whatapp groups they they any need. The squads will work under the guidance of Dr Gupta, DCP Aparna Gitay and ACP Vishal Dhume.