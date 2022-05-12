One more woman planned for murder by killers of Sushila

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 12:

In a surprising development, the rural police during the investigation came to know that the two youths and two minor girls, who had brutally murdered Sushila Pawar as she was proving a hurdle in love affair, had planned to murder one more woman, three days later, as she was also proving nuisance.

Pawar was killed in Balapur Shivar (on Beed Bypass) on May 8 night and the incident came to light on May 9 morning.

Her throat was slit brutally. She was killed by four including a 17-year-old girl in relation to her, the prime accused Deepak Bhatade, 14-year-old girl and her boyfriend Sunil alias Rahul Sanjay Maher.

The cops produced the youths in the court and were awarded police custody remand (PCR) for two days, while the two minor age girls were sent to the juvenile home.

The youths during the investigation revealed that the girls of age 17 years and 14 years are friends. Their mothers are also friends of each other. Sushila was proving hurdle in the love affair of 17-yr-old girl and Deepak Bhatade. Hence she was murdered.

The four of them has procured the SIM card in another person’s name. Later on, the 14-yr-old girl contacted Sushila on her mobile phone using this SIM card. She bluffed the deceased saying that the 17-yr-old girl along with her lover Deepak is at the farm land she had taken for development under contract farming. They had brought me with them and they are not aware of that I am calling you.

Entrusting the minor girl, Sushila rode till Balapur on her moped and reached the place at 11 pm and was slained after a heated arguement.

The youths also informed that after assessing the success of Sushila’s murder, they had planned to murder her friend and the relative of 14-yr-old girl.

Meanwhile, the rural police have recovered the sharp knife used as murder weapon in the crime. Chikalthana police has also recorded the statement of shopkeeper from where they had bought the knife. Further investigation is on by police inspector Devidas Gaat.