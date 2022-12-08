‘One notebook, one pen’ campaign on Mahaparinirvan Day

Aurangabad

Fame of Ambedkarite Movement (FAM) will implement a ‘One notebook, One pen’ campaign at Bhadkal Gate to observe the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Mahaparinirvan Day) on Tuesday.

FAM has appealed to the people to donate one pen and one notebook to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar instead of spending on flowers and candles. These notebooks and pens will be provided to needy children.

FAM is organising this event on this occasion for the past seven years. The campaign started from Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai in 2015 is now reached 28 districts in the state.

In 2015, in all 70,000 pens and notebooks were collected and now this campaign has transformed into a movement. The followers of Dr Ambedkar should gather at Bhadkal Gate and uniquely pay homage by donating notebooks and pens, appealed FAM officials Dr Mahesh Bansode, Dr Vinit Kokate, Gautam Bavaskar, Harshanand Tayade, Vishwadeep Karanjikar, Daulat Siraswal, Manish Narwade, Abhijeet Horwadajkar, Vishal Adhav, Sandeep Borade, Kapil Dahiwal, Rohan Dandge, Sneha Bansode and others.