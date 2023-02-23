One vehicle a minute crosses divider at Mahanubhav Chowk

Aurangabad

The first flyover in the city at the Railway Station area is proving a death trap for the vehicle owners. The vehicles coming from the wrong side at Mahanubhav Chowk often cross the divider, which is posing a severe threat for accidents. Moreover, the traffic police chowki is just a few meters away from this place, but of no use. The policemen in the chowki are looking to this breach of traffic norms as mere spectators. The areas along both sides of the flyover are densely populated. People living in these localities often cross the flat dividers when the flyover gets over. Not only two-wheelers but auto-rickshaws, tractors, trucks and other heavy vehicles also cross the divider. When these vehicles cross the divider become obstacles for speeding vehicles on the roads and accidents are caused. Although various works have been undertaken due to the G-20 conference in the city, this divider crossing has not been given importance.