One wrong insane step ruined life of 17-yr-old girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bizarre incident, four young accused, under the pretext of extending succour, raped a 17-year-old girl who ran away from the city hostel after arguing with her parents.

Vedantnagar police traced the girl and during the investigation, she spilled beans to the police. Accordingly, the police with the help of three squads arrested the four accused – Samadhan Shinde (27, Pune), Nikhil Borde (26, Nashik), Pradeep Shinde (27, Parbhani) and Rohit Dhakare (24, Pusad).

It so happened that the girl preparing for NEET was staying in a private hostel in the city. She argued with her parents owing to the stress of her studies. Later on, in a fit of rage, the girl ran away from the hostel on November 30. The matter came to light when the parents, after losing contact with their daughter, arrived in the city. They met with Police Inspector Praveena Yadav (of Vedantnagar Police Station), who immediately registered a kidnapping case. Through technical investigation, it was discovered that the girl was in Pune. Hence a team was dispatched, and she was taken into custody. During the investigation, she revealed the shocking details of the abuse she had faced, explaining the reason for running away. Following this, based on Yadav's instructions, a team led by PSI Vaibhav More, Sangita Giri, and Namdev Supe was quickly sent out.

Who were the accused?

The girl after leaving the hostel reached Parbhani. At the railway station, she met Pradeep, who under the pretext of offering shelter exploited her. Later on, he dropped her to Pusad with his known person Rohit. He also abused her physically under the pretext of offering help to proceed further.

She then reached Nashik and happened to meet a petrol pump worker Nikhil. He also exploited her under the aegis of offering food and shelter to her. The victim then reached Pune. She met with the taxi driver Samadhan, who also sexually exploited her.

Change SIM cards

The girl switched off her mobile phone as soon as she left the city. This was the reason why police faced difficulty in tracing her. At every new place, she obtained new SIM cards with the help of the accused. She was starting the mobile phone at a specific time only. As soon as the police learnt about it, the cops swung into action, traced her location and then handed her to the family.