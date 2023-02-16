One youth dies; minor boy injured in car-bike accident on Beed Bypass

Aurangabad:

A youth riding motorcycle died after a speeding car hit his vehicle, on Beed Bypass, on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, the minor age boy, who was riding a pillion, sustained grave injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private city hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Faizan Gaffar Shaikh (19, Deolai), while the name of the injured is Nauman Mukheem Shaikh (12).

Police said Faizan was heading towards Deolai from Chaudhary Petrol pump, on Wednesday at around 8.15 pm on the motorcycle. His cousin brother Nauman was riding a pillion. Suddenly, the motorcycle was hit by a speeding car (MH 04 FZ 0884) opposite Hotel Madhuban on Beed Bypass road at 8.30 pm.

The accident was so severe that Faizan and Nauman, of them, sustained grave injuries. They were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but while undergoing the treatment, Faizan succumbed to his injuries at midnight. Meanwhile, Nauman has been shifted to a private hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, the car driver, after seeing the accident, disappeared from the spot leaving his four-wheeler on the road. The police recovered bottles of alcohol and then seized the car.

Chikalthana police have registered the case. Further investigation is on by head constable Madan Nagargoje.