Online Jeans purchasing costs Rs 1 lakh to lady professional

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Purchasing a jeans pant online proved costly to a lady professional from the city.

According to details, the 28-year-old woman works in a higher level post in a company at MIDC of Chikalthana, booked a Jeans pant from a website on November 3, 2023.

She received a call the next day. The caller informed her that the Jeans pants order was put on hold and she would have to transfer Rs 5 after downloading an application ‘support-1’ to release the orders.

She downloaded the application and transferred Rs 5. After four days on November 9, 2023, the woman received a message that Rs 99,999 was debited from her nationalised bank account. She

immediately called the customer care centre of the bank and requested to freeze the bank account.

She also made a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Cell. When she did not get money, she lodged a complaint with MIDC Cidco Police Station on Saturday. The complainant is a research assistant in the company. On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered with MIDC Police Station. Senior police inspector Gautam Patare is on the case.