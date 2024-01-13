Online registration for CET of 13 courses began

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagars: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has started online registration for the common entrance test to be conducted for the admissions to 13 different courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Most of the CETs will be held in March month.

Registration for the five courses began on January 10 followed by another five courses on January 11 and three courses on January 12.

The CET Cell said that the schedule of registration and test of the various courses was announced.

The examinations will be conducted at various examination centres within and outside the State. Candidates have to submit the online application form for the said examination as per the given schedule.

The online application registration schedule and information brochure for this examination have been made available on the official website of the cell.

Box

Course-wise test date

The last date of registration and test course-wise is as follows;

Course--------------------last date of registration--------test date

B Ed-MEd (Integrated Course)-January 29---------------March 2

M.Ed--------------------------||----------------------------||

M Ped-------------------------|| -------------------------March 3

B Ed (General and Special)-January 30------------------March 4-6

B.Ed ELCT-CET---------------||-----------------------------||

B P Ed------------------------ ||----------------------March 7

LLB-3 Yrs--------------------January 31 ---------------March 12-13

MBA/MMS------------------- ||-------------------------March 9-10

B.Design---------------------- || -----------------------April 6

B HMCT-----------------------||-----------------------April 13

B A/B Sc-B.Ed (Integrated course)- February 12--------May 2

M.ARCH--------------------- Feburyar 1----------------March 11

M.HMCT---------------------- || -----------------------||

MCA-------------------------- ||----------------------March 14