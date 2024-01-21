Online registration for LLB-5-yr courses started

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration process for Maharashtra LLB five-year Common Entrance Test (Mah-LLB-5-years-CET). The last date of registration is February 18.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the test at the designated centres on May 3.

The selected candidates will get admission to the full-time first year of LLB (five-year) courses

for the admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

Candidates from the reservered category will be required to submit the caste and validity certificates and Non-Creamy Layer certificate if applicable at the time of filling the Centralised Admission Process application form.

Photo & signature should be uploaded in the prescribed size

The aspirants will have to submit the recent colour passport photograph in the prescribed size

(20KB-50KB) while the signature should be uploaded in size between 10KB and 20 KB.

Questions to be based on five sections

There will be 150 objective multiple-choice questions with four options, carrying one mark each.

The question papers will be based on five sections. They are as follows;

-- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning (40 marks)

--General knowledge of current affairs (30)

--Logical and analytical reasoning (40)

--English (30 marks)

--Mathematical Aptitude (10)

--There is no negative marking

-- The aspirants will be allotted two hours duration

--The questions will be in English and Marathi

--The mock test link for practice will be provided for the candidates