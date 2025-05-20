Online registration for post-SSC Poly admission begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) started the online registration for admissions to post-SSC Polytechnic courses on Tuesday. The last date of registration, uploading and document verification and confirmation of the admission is June 16.

The selected students will get admission to three-year duration diploma engineering and technology/Architecture courses in the Government, private aided and unaided educational institutes for the Academic Year 2025-26.

The candidate will select the online or offline mode of scrutiny depending upon his/her convenience for online filling and confirming the application form.

In the online system, the candidates, after registration and confirmation of the application form, can verify it through e-Scrutiny mode while in offline mode, the registered candidates will have to visit the nearest Facilitation Centre (FC) for the verification of application forms and documents.

Box

Schedule of further process

--The provisional merit list will be displayed on June 18

--Candidates can submit a grievance about the merit list, if any, from June 19 to June 21

--The final merit list will be released on June 23

Box

Eligibility Criteria

--The 10th (SSC) passed candidates from the State with a minimum 35 per cent aggregate can take admission

--The candidates out of the State will be eligible for the institution quota only as all-India candidates.

Box

17425 seats in 64 polytechnics

There are 64 Engineering and Technology polytechnics in eight districts of Marathwada with 17425 seats. The district-wise number of seats for polytechnic admissions is as follows;

District name----------- No of Poly & seats

Chh Sambhajinagar---(14 polytechnics--4,455)

Beed--------------------(11----------------2790)

Parbhan---------------(4------------------900

Hingoli---------------(2------------------330)

Jalna--------------------(6----------------1530)

Latur-------------------(14---------------3830)

Nanded----------------(8----------------2500)

Dharashiv------------ (5-----------------1090)